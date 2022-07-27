Best atmospheric scientist award for P.S. Biju

He developed instruments for weather forecasting at airports

He developed instruments for weather forecasting at airports

Thiruvananthapuram-based climate scientist P.S. Biju, who designed and developed instruments for weather forecasting at airports in the country and instruments to observe cyclonic winds at coastal observatories, has been selected for the national award instituted by the Ministry of Earth Science for the best scientist in atmospheric science in 2022.

Mr. Biju, senior scientist with IMD (India Meteorological Department) Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, has been chosen for the award considering his contributions in establishing more than 100 automatic weather stations in Kerala. He was a nodal officer for the project.

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister in charge of Earth Sciences, presented the award to him at a function held in New Delhi in connection with the foundation day of the Union Ministry of Earth Science on Wednesday. The award carries a memento, a certificate and ₹50,000.