BES school in Palakkad celebrates annual day

February 04, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - PALAKKAD

BES Bharathi Thirtha Vidyalaya here celebrated its anniversary on Saturday. Deputy Director of Prosecution P. Premnath inaugurated the celebrations. Mr. Premnath called upon the parents and teachers to spread awareness among the children about the increasing abuses and excesses against them. Brahmin Education Society (BES) president K.V. Vasudevan presided over the function. BES secretary N.N. Krishnan, treasurer Sivarama Krishnan, vice president B. Jayarajan, joint secretary R. Vidyanathan, Kerala Brahmana Sabha State president Karimpuzha Raman, district president N.A. Ganeshan, and school PTA president R. Ramesh spoke. School Principal Omana K. presented a report. Student toppers were felicitated at the function. School leader Sreejit Balaji proposed a vote of thanks. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.