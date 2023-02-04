HamberMenu
BES school in Palakkad celebrates annual day

February 04, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Director of Prosecution P. Premnath inaugurating the anniversary celebrations of BES Bharathi Thirtha Vidyalaya at Palakkad on Saturday.

Deputy Director of Prosecution P. Premnath inaugurating the anniversary celebrations of BES Bharathi Thirtha Vidyalaya at Palakkad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

BES Bharathi Thirtha Vidyalaya here celebrated its anniversary on Saturday.

Deputy Director of Prosecution P. Premnath inaugurated the celebrations. Mr. Premnath called upon the parents and teachers to spread awareness among the children about the increasing abuses and excesses against them. Brahmin Education Society (BES) president K.V. Vasudevan presided over the function.

BES secretary N.N. Krishnan, treasurer Sivarama Krishnan, vice president B. Jayarajan, joint secretary R. Vidyanathan, Kerala Brahmana Sabha State president Karimpuzha Raman, district president N.A. Ganeshan, and school PTA president R. Ramesh spoke. School Principal Omana K. presented a report.

Student toppers were felicitated at the function. School leader Sreejit Balaji proposed a vote of thanks.

