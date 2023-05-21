BES launches NNR Memorial Lecture Series

May 21, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Brahmin Educational Society (BES) here launched a lecture series in honour of BES founder N.N. Ramachandran on Saturday. The series is titled NNR Memorial Lecture Series.

Inaugurating the series on ‘Education for learning and education for life’, senior Supreme Court lawyer C.S. Vaidyanathan said that education without moral and ethical values would not help create a civilized society.

He said education that creates self-confidence in the learners would ultimately help them succeed. But it should be simple and rigorous, he said.

Mr. Vaidyanathan said that ethics and moral values should be the bedrock of education, and then only it could evolve a civilized society.

BES president K.V. Vasudevan presided over the function. BES officials B. Jayarajan, R. Vaidyanathan, Karimpuzha Raman, Unnikrishna Menon, and Anantha Krishnan spoke. BES secretary N.N. Krishnan proposed a vote of thanks.