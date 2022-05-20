Bennichen Thomas set to become next Head of Forest Force

Staff Reporter May 20, 2022 22:27 IST

Staff Reporter May 20, 2022 22:27 IST

He will replace P.K. Kesavan who is set to retire on May 30

Bennichen Thomas

He will replace P.K. Kesavan who is set to retire on May 30

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Bennichen Thomas is set to become the next Head of Forest Force (HoFF). He will replace P.K. Kesavan who is set to retire on May 30. A selection committee headed by Chief Secretary V.P. Joy met here on Friday to recommend Mr. Thomas to the top post. Mr. Thomas, an Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer of 1988 Kerala cadre who hails from Kidangoor in Kottayam, has served in various positions, including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Management). Pramod Kumar Pathak, a 1986 Kerala cadre IFoS officer, who is currently on Central deputation as special secretary, Ministry of Ayush, was also considered for the position. It was only a few days ago that the Forest department had submitted a report in his favour following an inquiry instituted into the controversial move to permit Tamil Nadu to fell trees downstream of the Mullaperiyar baby dam last year. He was suspended for the alleged move on November 11, only for the government to revoke the suspension a month later.



Our code of editorial values