Kerala

Bengaluru native arrested

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 07, 2022 20:12 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 20:12 IST

The city Cyber Crime Police has arrested a 35-year-old Bengaluru native, who is an accused in a case related to defrauding money after promising a job in Canada.

The accused, identified as David Raj, a resident of Jyothipura in Bengaluru, was arrested from his native city. According to the police, he had published advertisements in social media claiming to be the recruiting officer of a Canadian company.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He had allegedly collected a total of ₹3.5 lakh from a Thiruvananthapuram native, who had lodged a complaint. The police team was initially clueless about the accused, who was allegedly using phone numbers and Whatsapp accounts obtained using fake ID proofs. The team, which has been camping in Bengaluru for the past one week, finally nabbed him from Indira Nagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...