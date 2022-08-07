Bengaluru native arrested
He is accused of defrauding money in promise of a job
The city Cyber Crime Police has arrested a 35-year-old Bengaluru native, who is an accused in a case related to defrauding money after promising a job in Canada.
The accused, identified as David Raj, a resident of Jyothipura in Bengaluru, was arrested from his native city. According to the police, he had published advertisements in social media claiming to be the recruiting officer of a Canadian company.
He had allegedly collected a total of ₹3.5 lakh from a Thiruvananthapuram native, who had lodged a complaint. The police team was initially clueless about the accused, who was allegedly using phone numbers and Whatsapp accounts obtained using fake ID proofs. The team, which has been camping in Bengaluru for the past one week, finally nabbed him from Indira Nagar.
