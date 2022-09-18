Bengali film festival draws crowd

Special Correspondent Thrissur
September 18, 2022 20:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A contemporary Bengali film festival being held in Thrissur is drawing a good crowd.

The 10-day first-ever Bengali film festival in Thrissur is being organised by The International Film Festival Thrissur, Janasamskara Chalachitra Kendram & Federation of Film Societies of India with support from The Thrissur Corporation and Department of Culture and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

In all, 11 contemporary Bengali feature films are playing with two movies paying homage to the legendary Satyajit Ray— Aparajito and Abbar Kanchanjangha.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bio-feature on renowned writer Mahasweta Devi is another highlight of the festival. It also exhibits new age experimental Bengali cinema of Amitabha Chaterji, Sourish Dey, Biplab Bandyopadhyay, and Rajdeep Paul. The festival, which has been screened in Ravikrishna Theatre, will conclude on September 26.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app