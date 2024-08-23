ADVERTISEMENT

Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra accuses filmmaker Ranjith of behaving inappropriately with her

Published - August 23, 2024 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra on Friday accused filmmaker and chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Ranjith of behaving misappropriately with her during the pre-production period of the 2009 Malayalam film Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media, Ms. Mitra said that she had gone to an apartment where she met with Mr. Ranjith and other members of his team to discuss a role in the film. During the discussions, Mr. Ranjith had made advances towards her, causing her discomfort. She left the place immediately after conveying to one of the members of the team that she would not be acting in the film.

“I felt distressed and fearful to stay in the hotel. I left on a flight the next day at my own expense,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She further said that she had informed documentary filmmaker Joshy Joseph about the incident on the same day. However, there was no follow-up on the complaint. Mr. Joseph corroborated her claims while speaking to the media on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ranjith’s denial

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ranjith denied the allegations.

“It is true that she came to my apartment in Kochi as she was being considered for one of the roles in Paleri Manikyam. Filmmaker Shankar Ramakrishnan as well as my assistants were present at the flat during the time. Mr. Ramakrishnan narrated the story and I spoke with her on the balcony, but the incident that she alleges has not taken place. We found her unsuitable for that particular role. The next day, Mr. Ramakrishnan called her up and informed the same,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US