Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra accuses filmmaker Ranjith of behaving inappropriately with her

Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra on Friday accused filmmaker and chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Ranjith of behaving misappropriately with her during the pre-production period of the 2009 Malayalam film Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Mitra said that she had gone to an apartment where she met with Mr. Ranjith and other members of his team to discuss a role in the film. During the discussions, Mr. Ranjith had made advances towards her, causing her discomfort. She left the place immediately after conveying to one of the members of the team that she would not be acting in the film.

“I felt distressed and fearful to stay in the hotel. I left on a flight the next day at my own expense,” she said.

She further said that she had informed documentary filmmaker Joshy Joseph about the incident on the same day. However, there was no follow-up on the complaint. Mr. Joseph corroborated her claims while speaking to the media on Friday.

Ranjith’s denial

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ranjith denied the allegations.

“It is true that she came to my apartment in Kochi as she was being considered for one of the roles in Paleri Manikyam. Filmmaker Shankar Ramakrishnan as well as my assistants were present at the flat during the time. Mr. Ramakrishnan narrated the story and I spoke with her on the balcony, but the incident that she alleges has not taken place. We found her unsuitable for that particular role. The next day, Mr. Ramakrishnan called her up and informed the same,” he said.