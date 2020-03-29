Bengal MP’s appeal to migrant workers

With several migrant workers congregating on the streets demanding safe return to their States, Lok Sabha member from Bengal Mahua Moitra made an appeal to the people of Bengal and other States working in Kerala not to listen to anyone who are trying to fish in troubled waters. She asked them to stay in Kerala.
In a voice message recorded in Bengali, Ms. Moitra said that the country was going through the most difficult period of this and last century.
Optimistic
“We are not responsible for this situation and we have to overcome the situation,” she said. Going back home was difficult now, she added.
Ms. Moitra said that she had confidence in the Chief Minister of Kerala, who had assured that everyone would be taken care of in Kerala and would be given food and shelter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.