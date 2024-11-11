Bengal cultural festival kicks off in Thrissur

While Kerala and Bengal share numerous cultural similarities, Prof. B. Ananthakrishnan, Vice Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, emphasised that it is important to study the differences between these two cultures. He was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Bengal Cultural Festival held at the Sangeet Natak Akademi’s Regional Theatre here on Monday.

Prof. Ananthakrishnan mentioned that his generation had grown up reading Bengali literature, but opportunities to view or evaluate the art forms of Bengal were scarce back then. It was through Rabindra Sangeet (Tagore’s songs) broadcast on the radio that his generation got closer to Bengal. He lauded the festival organised by the Akademi, stating that it was a significant mission to present artistic forms that we might never have had the chance to witness otherwise.

The event was chaired by Akademi chairman Mattannur Sankarankutty, with Shyam Sundar from the Thanjavur South Zone Cultural Centre also present.

Akademi secretary Karivellur Murali delivered the opening remarks, while programme officer V.K. Anilkumar extended the vote of thanks.

The Bengal Cultural Festival is being organised in collaboration with the Eastern Zone Cultural Centre and the Thanjavur South Zone Cultural Centre, under the auspices of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.

The evening of the first day was marked by a soulful performance of Rabindra Sangeet and Nazrul Geeti, the iconic Bengali music forms, led by Abradita Banerjee.

Another major attraction on the first day was the Gaudiya Nritya performance, presented by Gaudiya Nritya Bharati. This classical dance form beautifully encapsulates the aesthetic of Bengali life. The Purulia Chhau, a traditional dance from Bengal, was also performed by the Mahamaya Dance Academy, showcasing the vibrant folk traditions of Bengal.

On the second day (November 12), the festival will feature Rabindranath Tagore’s famous play Chandalika, presented as a dance-drama. The performance will be brought to the stage by Sadhana Bhattacharya and her troupe.

