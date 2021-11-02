Benefits in industries to be extended to plantation sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 November 2021 18:59 IST

The benefits that are now available for industries will be extended to the plantation sector too, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

He was speaking at a meeting with plantation owners as part of the formation of a plantation directorate following the merging of plantations to the Industries Department.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the Government had decided to form a coordination committee to chalk out the development prospects in the plantation sector. The committee would consist of members of the Spices Board, Coffee Board, and representatives of plantation owners and workers. The directorate will have two zones centred at Kottayam and Kozhikode under it.

Mr. Rajeeve said the demands put forward by the plantation owners, including ecotourism, would be considered. The mapping of plantations in the State would be taken up soon. A single-window system would be implemented for clearances in the plantation sector.