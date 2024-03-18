Beneficiaries of Central schemes are innumerable among voters, says C.  Krishnakumar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary C. Krishnakumar is contesting to the Lok Sabha from Palakkad for the second time in a row. Although he had been relegated to the third position, having won 21.44 % of the votes in the 2019 polls, Mr. Krishnakumar is back in the fray with a renewed verve. His smiling posters across the Palakkad constituency reintroduces him as C.K. The march held across the breadth of the constituency in the run-up to this election has energised him and made him more confident. He spoke to The Hindu on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Palakkad.

Q What prospects do you find as you approach the voters now?

I could find a huge difference. In 2019, it never looked so favourable as it is now. The difference in the people’s response is so positive and palpable. Today, things look much better for me. In communities where the BJP does not have much influence, I find good acceptance for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The beneficiaries of various Central government schemes are innumerable among the voters. They tell me that they got many benefits from Modiji, unlike during the previous governments. Such heart-warming reactions are coming from the grass-root level. I could feel it in Attappady hamlets in particular, and I find it very positive.

How do you approach the voters this time around?

The voters tell me that neither the United Democratic Front (UDF) nor the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would make any difference at the Centre, especially as Modiji is poised to return to power. Now let them choose wisely.

How do you confront incumbent MP V.K. Sreekandan of the UDF and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member A. Vijayaraghavan of the LDF as your opponents?

People know that whether the LDF or the UDF wins, they will be on the same side at the Centre. Therefore, people want a change. They want to experiment for development. People know that Modiji can bring about development.

What impact do you think Mr. Modi will make through his March 19 roadshow in Palakkad?

It is going to make a huge impact, especially among women voters. Large groups of women are excited to see Modiji. They view him as a Prime Minister who spent his life for the country. He is not corrupted like the usual politicians. He does things with exceptional transparency.

Which Assembly segments give you more hope?

I have great hope in five Assembly constituencies: Palakkad, Malampuzha, Kongad, Ottappalam and Shoranur. I also expect a leap in Mannarkkad and Pattambi, where the BJP could not make any impact in 2019.

What offers do you make for the electorate of Palakkad?

The biggest problem faced by Palakkad is the dearth of good health treatment facilities. My focus will be on the health sector. I shall try to bring an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Palakkad. The second important thing will be the utilisation of the 340 acre land acquired for a coach factory. The coach factory is now a closed chapter. We will not get it again. The land will be utilised for a better purpose. I shall try to bring an industry that can provide jobs for young men and women. With an industrial corridor being set to fulfil soon, a logistics hub at Kanjikode connecting Tirupur in Tamil Nadu will be a great option. It can bring many jobs. I shall give special priority to the agriculture sector. Attappady needs special care and emphasis.