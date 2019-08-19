Benefactors come together on social media, dish out relief in quick time

Arjun Acharya was clueless on what to do as he entered the Hill Blooms School in Mananthavady where about 700 people were sheltered after floods drowned their houses. Most of them had nothing except the dresses they were wearing while being evacuated.

“There were just about a handful of mats and bedsheets for the people there. Some were sleeping on the benches and others on papers spread on the damp floor,” he says. Arjun made a video of the requirements of the camp. This he posted on the groups in his WhatsApp and Facebook accounts, most of which have now become flood relief channels. “Some in Palakkad and Thrissur worked as control rooms, posting the videos and calls for help. I got help from places I don’t know and people I haven’t met,” he says. “The camp officers used to turn us away. But now, we have support even from some district officials,” says Arjun, a PhD student.

Similarly, a three-member team from Idukki comprising Melbin, an academician, Amod, a techie, and Abhijit, an engineer, worked in the remote forest areas of Wayanad. Two of them were on vacation in Kerala and teamed up with Abhijit for the relief work. “We divided the supplies and carried them manually to some high-range locations,” Abhijit says. Guided by forest officers and helped by social media link-ups with material suppliers, the trio travelled to remote tribal settlements. “Tribespeople, mostly farm labourers, have been rendered jobless by the flood. They need help.”

Capital’s contribution

Aiding flood relief work from Thiruvananthapuram was the Oppamundu Trivandrum team and the Facebook collective ‘Trivandrum, Let’s make our city the best’. Any flood-aid requirement was routed to the FB collective and help poured in instantly, says Shalin John, the coordinator of Oppamundu Trivandrum. Volunteers, including those from Central Kerala who received help during the 2018 floods, have now joined hands under the social media group called ‘Onnanu Nammal.’ But for social media groups, such networking would not have been possible. The flip side of it, fake accounts and wrong propaganda, could be quelled with some cross-checking, say volunteers.