BEML launches Swachh Bharath drive with The Hindu

Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. (BEML) launched its Swachh Bharath drive in association with The Hindu at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kanjikode, on Monday.

Inaugurating the drive, BEML Finance Director Suraj Prakash called upon the students to be part of sustainable development programmes without harming the environment.

Mr. Prakash also inaugurated the distribution of The Hindu Diary of the Decade 2010-2019 for students in select government schools in the district as part of BEML’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

Jute bags distributed

He also distributed specially made jute bags among students and teachers.

Delivering the keynote address, BEML’s chief general manager P. Sivakkumar reminded the students of the importance of keeping their planet tidy.

Vocational Higher Secondary principal Princy presided.

Headmaster S. Sujith welcomed the gathering. The Hindu

regional manager R. Deepu introduced the newspaper’s campus interventions with the objective of improving the students’ language and generating inquisitiveness among them.

Staff secretary B. Leela, The Hindu circulation officials Selvaraj, Mohammed Shihabuddin and Mohammed Navas spoke. Senior faculty member Baby Girija proposed a vote of thanks.