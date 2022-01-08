Below normal rainfall likely in January

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 January 2022 17:37 IST

Compared to January last year, January 2022 is likely to be rather ‘dry’ for Kerala although parts of the State have been receiving light to moderate rainfall in recent days.

An extended range forecast of the IMD for the Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep region has predicted below normal rainfall for the next two weeks ending on January 20.

In the past one week (December 30 to January 5), the Kerala-Mahe region recorded a deficit of 79% compared to the normal rainfall for the seven-day period.

The IMD has forecast light or light to moderate rainfall in several southern and central districts of the State till January 12.

In 2021, the winter rainfall (January and February) in the State was marked by heavy showers during January, due to the delayed withdrawal of the 2020 northeast monsoon. All 14 districts had reported a large excess (60% or above in excess of the normal) and, overall, the State had recorded a 409% excess during the two-month period.

In 2021, the State recorded an annual rainfall of 3610.2 mm, its highest in 60 years. The 2021 winter rainfall was also an all-time record for the State.