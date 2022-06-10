Below normal rainfall likely for Kerala: IMD DG

June 10, 2022 20:34 IST

The latest forecasts indicate below-normal rainfall for Kerala during the 2022 southwest monsoon season, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said on Friday.

Dr. Mohapatra was speaking on ‘Monsoon 2022: What should Kerala expect,’ at the ‘Monsoon Talks’ series organised by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). June rainfall in the State is likely to be below normal, he said, but urged the State to keep a close watch on dam water levels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr. Mohapatra said that by July 15 this year, Kerala would become the first State to have more than 100 automatic weather stations (AWS). The IMD has established 72 AWS so far in the State, according to him.

Commenting on the southwest monsoon rainfall trends in the State, he said June and July shows a “decreasing” trend, while the rainfall shows an increasing trend in August and September. The southwest monsoon had set in over Kerala on May 29, and so far it has covered Kerala, some parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and some parts of the north-east States.

Dr. Mohapatra said work was progressing on establishing a ''dynamic, real-time,'' impact-based forecast of heavy rainfall during monsoons at the city and district-levels in collaboration with stakeholders. He also called for collaboration between IMD and KSDMA on this endeavour.

Responding to a request made by Sekhar Kuriakose, member secretary, KSDMA, during the session, Dr. Mohapatra said the IMD can provide training to meteorologists attached to the KSDMA.