Belongings suspected to be of Maoists recovered in Wayanad

Published - July 09, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A team of Thunderbolt commandos of the police force on Tuesday recovered some everyday items, suspected to be used by proscribed Maoists, at Polyil near Thalappuzha in the district.

The commandos recovered Maoist uniforms, casual clothes, sandals, tablets, plastic sheets and covers, among other things, kept in a gunny bag in the forest fringes under Thalappuzha forest station in the north Wayanad forest.

Meanwhile, anonymous posters against the militants appeared on the walls of a shop at Kaithakkolly and a bus shelter at Makkimala on Monday. The posters carried harsh criticism of the Maoists, with slogans such as “Maoism is a cancer affecting the State”, “We don’t want a politics that is drenched in blood”, “Stop deploying bombs near human habitats”, and “Stop misleading the youths by making them drug addicts.”

The police have intensified combing operation in the area after the posters appeared and the gunny bag was recovered during the search.  

A team of forest officials had earlier recovered explosive materials such as gelatine sticks, fuse wires, and detonators used for making a large explosion near a forest path near Thalappuzha a few weeks ago and it was defused later. Thunderbolt commandos used the path for patrolling.

