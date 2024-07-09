GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Belongings suspected to be of Maoists recovered in Wayanad

Published - July 09, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A team of Thunderbolt commandos of the police force on Tuesday recovered some everyday items, suspected to be used by proscribed Maoists, at Polyil near Thalappuzha in the district.

The commandos recovered Maoist uniforms, casual clothes, sandals, tablets, plastic sheets and covers, among other things, kept in a gunny bag in the forest fringes under Thalappuzha forest station in the north Wayanad forest.

Meanwhile, anonymous posters against the militants appeared on the walls of a shop at Kaithakkolly and a bus shelter at Makkimala on Monday. The posters carried harsh criticism of the Maoists, with slogans such as “Maoism is a cancer affecting the State”, “We don’t want a politics that is drenched in blood”, “Stop deploying bombs near human habitats”, and “Stop misleading the youths by making them drug addicts.”

The police have intensified combing operation in the area after the posters appeared and the gunny bag was recovered during the search.  

A team of forest officials had earlier recovered explosive materials such as gelatine sticks, fuse wires, and detonators used for making a large explosion near a forest path near Thalappuzha a few weeks ago and it was defused later. Thunderbolt commandos used the path for patrolling.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.