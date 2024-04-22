GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Believers Eastern Church declares support to BJP in Pathanamthitta

April 22, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant development, the Believers Eastern Church has declared its support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anil K. Antony in Pathanamthitta. This marks the first instance of a church body in the State extending support to a BJP candidate.

According to a statement by the BJP candidate, the support was offered during a meeting led by church’s president Mathews Mar Silvanios Metropolitan at Thiruvalla on Monday. Fr. Sijo Panthappallil, the official spokesperson of the church, and other priests were present. Mr. Antony also addressed the meeting.

The church’s spokesperson was not available for comment despite multiple attempts.

The development, meanwhile, marks a significant turnaround in the relationship between the Thiruvalla-based church and the national party. The church for long had been been under the radar of the BJP-led government at the Centre for allegedly receiving foreign funds through the NGOs run by it.

In 2017, the Ministry of Home Affairs barred the church and three NGOs associated with it from receiving foreign funds and cancelled their registrations under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act (FCRA) and in subsequent years, the church had also faced crackdowns by the central agencies such as the Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.