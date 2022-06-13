Believers Church moves petition against Swapna Suresh, Shaj Kiran

For dragging its name into controversy

In a significant development, the Thiruvalla-based Believers Eastern Church has approached the court seeking action against Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case and her acquaintance Shaj Kiran for dragging its name into the ongoing controversy.

In a petition moved at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla, the church has sought action against both persons for defamation and criminal conspiracy. “Based on the legal opinion that we received, Swapna Suresh has been arraigned as the first accused as it was she who had first dragged our name into the ongoing discussions,” said Fr. Sijo Pandappallil, official spokesperson of the church.

Earlier, Swapna had claimed that Shaj Kiran was associated with the Believers Church. The church, however, dismissed the claim and said he had no connections with the institution other than as a mediaperson.