Believers Church head to be laid to rest on May 21

Thousands of people, including bishops, political leaders and the general public, paid their respects to Metropolitan Athanasius Yohan I, the head of Believers Eastern Church, on Monday at St. Thomas Believers Church in Kuttapuzha, near Thiruvalla.

The metropolitan passed away in Texas, U.S., after a car accident on May 8. His body was brought to the Cochin international airport at Nedumbassery on Sunday and taken in a funeral procession through Niranom, his birthplace. The body was later placed for public viewing at the Church headquarters on Monday.

Resident Bishop Joshua Mar Barnabas, Nepal Bishop Titus Mar Osthathios, Church secretary Fr. Danies Johnson were among those accompanied the procession

Monday’s public viewing at Believers Convention Centre was followed by late-night prayers and the third stage of the funeral services at the Church synod, led by Chennai Bishop Samuel Mar Theophilos.

After a 24-hour public viewing, the mortal remains will be taken for the seventh stage of the final services at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The final procession will begin at 10 a.m., leading to St. Thomas Believers Eastern Church Cathedral, where the metropolitan will be laid to rest at 11 a.m.

