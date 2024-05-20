GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Believers Church head to be laid to rest on May 21

Published - May 20, 2024 08:02 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of people, including bishops, political leaders and the general public, paid their respects to Metropolitan Athanasius Yohan I, the head of Believers Eastern Church, on Monday at St. Thomas Believers Church in Kuttapuzha, near Thiruvalla.

The metropolitan passed away in Texas, U.S., after a car accident on May 8. His body was brought to the Cochin international airport at Nedumbassery on Sunday and taken in a funeral procession through Niranom, his birthplace. The body was later placed for public viewing at the Church headquarters on Monday.

Resident Bishop Joshua Mar Barnabas, Nepal Bishop Titus Mar Osthathios, Church secretary Fr. Danies Johnson were among those accompanied the procession

Monday’s public viewing at Believers Convention Centre was followed by late-night prayers and the third stage of the funeral services at the Church synod, led by Chennai Bishop Samuel Mar Theophilos.

After a 24-hour public viewing, the mortal remains will be taken for the seventh stage of the final services at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The final procession will begin at 10 a.m., leading to St. Thomas Believers Eastern Church Cathedral, where the metropolitan will be laid to rest at 11 a.m.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.