Beleaguered rubber sector pins hopes on State Budget

As Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal is set to present the annual State Budget on Monday, expectations are running high across the rubber heartlands of central Travancore for a potential increase in the stabilization price for rubber.

Foremost among those expecting relief for the growers is the Kerala Congress (M), a key constituent of the Left Democratic Front. With the issues plaguing natural rubber ruling the region’s political discourses ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections, the regional party that currently holds the seat is desperate for a favourable announcement.

The party leadership, led by its chairman Jose K Mani, has been persistent in raising with the Chief Minister an increase in the floor price to ₹200 per kg from the current rate of ₹170. The historical significance of KC (M) stalwart K.M. Mani, who introduced the Rubber Price Incentive Scheme (RPIS) during the UDF government’s tenure in 2011-16, adds weight to the party’s demands.

The LDF government, however, has refrained from providing any assurances. The public rebuffing of Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, by the CM for raising the rubber issue during the Nava Kerala Sadas in December 2023 has caught the KC(M) further on the back foot.

“”With the stage set for a direct fight between the Kerala Congress archrivals in Kottayam, the crisis in the rubber plantation sector is poised to become a pivotal issue with both sides striving to secure the backing of rubber farmers,” said a veteran KC leader.

The delays that has crept up in the ongoing phase of the RPIS and pending releases of ₹42 crore under the previous scheme also add to the discontent among rubber farmers, he pointed out.

The faction led by P. J. Joseph has already emphasized rubber politics by organizing a long march of rubber farmers from Kaduthuruthi to Kottayam last month. While acknowledging the impact of central government policies on rubber prices, it argues that the State government could play a vital role by augmenting subsidies for rubber.