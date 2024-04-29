Beleaguered E.P. Jayarajan under harsh media glare

April 29, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

An inquisitorial press has doggedly stalked Left Democratic Front convener E.P. Jayarajan since the Lok Sabha poll day on April 26.

On that consequential day, Mr. Jayarajan stepped on a political minefield by admitting that he had met Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar in the company of an alleged political fixer last year.

The reportedly instinctive press conference triggered speculation that Mr. Jayarajan’s election-day “candidness” could cost the LDF dearly.

The harsh media glare on Mr. Jayarajan refused to dim for the fourth consecutive day on Monday. A phalanx of television cameras and crew mobbed an apparently beleaguered Mr. Jayarajan when he arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to attend a crucial CPI(M) State Secretariat meeting.

Mr. Jayarajan said he felt hounded by the press. He seemed sore at the media speculation that the LDF convener risked his post and would get a “well-deserved rap on the knuckles” for his “ill-timed and tactless” act on poll day.

Mr. Jayarajan reiterated that Mr. Javadekar and the middleman had surprised him at his son’s house last year by inviting themselves over. He declined to discuss politics and ended the meeting in 10 minutes. He also welcomed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s counsel about the perils of candidly associating with persons with dubious interests.

Mr. Jayarajan said he was compelled to counter a Congress-Sangh Parivar poll eve plot to dilute LDF’s secular messaging by spreading the canard that he was on the cusp of defecting to the BJP.

Mr. Jayarajan has often been a magnet for adverse press. He had denied media speculation that his next of kin were business associates of a firm run by the relatives of BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. His name was earlier linked to “lottery king“ Santiago Martin.

Mr. Jayarajan’s perceived slip-ups and gaffes have often provided sensational grist for opponents. Mr. Vijayan had said Mr. Jayarajan’s natural geniality and forthrightness often caused the latter avoidable bother.

Mr. Jayarajan faced no harsh criticism at the CPI(M) secretariat meeting. He later told reporters that he had made a clean breast and convinced the party about his guiltlessness. He also alleged that some people had attempted to get the better of him. Mr Jayarajan said the party had tasked him with seeking legal recourse to bring the slanderers to book.

