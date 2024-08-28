GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Beleaguered CPI(M) legislator comes under more duress from Opposition parties

Opposition parties and their women’s organisations protest in front of MLA and actor Mukesh’s office and home in Kollam for the second consecutive day, demanding his resignation

Published - August 28, 2024 11:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
United Democratic Front activists takes out a march to the office of Kollam MLA M. Mukesh on Wednesday demanding his resignation.

United Democratic Front activists takes out a march to the office of Kollam MLA M. Mukesh on Wednesday demanding his resignation. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Beleaguered Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] legislator and actor M. Mukesh, who is under a cloud of suspicion after a woman actor publicly accused him of sexual abuse, seemed to come under further duress on Wednesday with the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ratcheting up their demand for his resignation. 

Opposition parties and their women’s organisations protested in front of Mr. Mukesh’s office and home in Kollam for the second consecutive day. They alleged that Mr. Mukesh’s presence in a panel to formulate film policy undermined the State government’s legitimacy and raised questions about its sincerity of purpose. 

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan told reporters in Malappuram that the government’s shielding of Mr. Mukesh dovetailed with its reluctance to initiate prosecution based on the damning findings of the Hema committee report that documented sexual exploitation and abuse in the movie industry. 

Tacit understanding

Moreover, Mr. Satheesan said a Union Minister’s brazen defence of those film industry figures whom several survivors had publicly identified as their exploiters reflected the tacit understanding between the CPI(M) and BJP in Kerala. 

Mr. Satheesan also accused the government of illegally redacting more pages in the Hema committee report than mandated by the Information Commission to secrete incriminating evidence to save violators. He accused the government of being inherently misogynistic. 

BJP State president K. Surendran said that Mr. Mukesh stood accused of serious crimes. The government’s barefaced defence of the suspects has shocked civil society and cast aspersions on the administration’s commitment to upholding women’s rights. Mr. Surendran said the Left Democratic Front could redeem itself in the public eye by disavowing Mr. Mukesh, ensuring his exit as a legislator, and also by arresting the legislator on sexual abuse charges.

Remains silent

The CPI(M) and government remained silent on the Opposition’s demand. The party and government seemed disinclined to grant the Congress and BJP a political victory by seeking Mr. Mukesh’s resignation. However, it was likely that the legislator might recuse himself from the government panel for formulating cinema policy. 

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal accused the Opposition parties of attempting to politicise the issue. He said the special investigation team (SIT) testified to the government’s commitment to prosecute those who had trespassed on the woman complainants’ dignity, workplace safety and person. 

