Bekal to get washroom as student writes to PM

Hundreds of people from various walks of life, including domestic and foreign tourists, visit the imposing Bekal Fort, facing the Arabian Sea, every day. But it took a teenage girl’s effort to finally draw the attention of the authorities towards setting up a washroom at the fort, an emerging tourist hub in the Malabar region.

M. Kavya Unni, a Plus Two student at Bovikkanam B.A.R. Higher Secondary School, drew the attention of the Prime Minister’s Office to the harrowing experience she had to face while on a visit on April 30 to the famed 16 century fort that comes under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Within a month

Following her complaint using the PM’s online application, the authorities have assured her steps to set up a washroom on the premises of the protected area within a month.

Superintending Archaeologist Smitha S. Kumar sent her a letter on May 22, following instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“We are in receipt of your above grievance … and noted the inconvenience caused to you due to want of toilet facility at Bekal Fort, which is a Centrally protected monument… This office has already taken initiative to construct toilets in almost all the monuments under its jurisdiction,” the letter said.

The Director General, ASI, has assigned the construction work on toilets on the premises of the ASI monuments to the public-sector Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Ltd and the works are expected to begin shortly.