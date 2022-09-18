Bekal Beach Festival from December 24

The Bekal Beach Festival, organised by the Bekal Resorts Development Corporation (BRDC), District Tourism Promotion Council, Kudumbashree and local self-government bodies in the district, will begin on December 24

MLA C.H. Kunhambu inaugurated the organising committee formation meeting on Sunday. He was appointed as the chairman. The organising committee has 1,001 members.

Art and cultural programs will be held at three venues of the festival for ten days. Cultural programmes will be staged from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be events till midnight on New Year's Day.

As part of the programme, the beach and its surroundings will be decorated with lamps.

BRDC is responsible for the management of the festival.

District Collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand presided over the meeting. District panchayat president P Baby Balakrishnan, other public representatives and officials participated.