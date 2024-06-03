GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Beji George assumes charges as PCCM of Southern Railway

Published - June 03, 2024 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Beji George 

Beji George assumed charge as the Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of the Southern Railway on Monday, succeeding Neenu Ittyerah who has taken over as the General Manager of the South East Central Railway.

Mr. George, who belongs to the 1990 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), was the chairman of HLL Life Care Limited, a Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, prior this posting.

Mr. George had held various positions in Railways and PSUs, including as Director (Planning), Railway Board; Senior General Manager, Container Corporation of India (CONCOR); General Manager and CVO, Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS); and Chief Traffic Planning Manager (CTPM), South Central Railways, Secunderabad. He has also worked in various capacities in the Operating, Commercial and Safety departments of the Southern Railway.

Awards

Mr. George has won awards, including the ‘Railway Minister’s Award’ for exemplary service in 2011 while working as Director, Planning, in Railway Board; and General Manager’s award for performance excellence in 2002 and 2004 while working in Palakkad Division as Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior Divisional Operations Manager.

Mr. George holds an undergraduate degree in Agricultural Engineering from Allahabad University, a master’s degree in Soil and Water Conservation engineering from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, and a master of science degree in Transport from Imperial College, London, UK, which he pursued with the Chevening scholarship. . Mr. George also holds an MBA from the University of Delhi.

