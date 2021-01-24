Behaviour improper: writer

Writer T. Padmanabhan slammed M.C. Josephine, chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission, for her ‘improper behaviour’ forcing an 87-year-old complainant to appear in person before the commission.
He expressed his views when Communist party of India (Marxist) leader P. Jayarajan visited his house on Sunday.
Mr. Padmanabhan said the complainant approached Ms. Josephine as no action was initiated by the police against the neighbour who allegedly attacked her.
He said it was unfortunate that the police had not changed since the British period.
‘Bad name for govt.’
“The complaint was given to her with a hope to get some help. The body language of the chairperson should have kindness, love, and tolerance,” he said.
However, her body language was very cruel and such action would bring a bad name for the government, which was doing many good things, he said.
Mr. Padmanabhan also asked why Ms. Josephine was appointed to a higher post with a car and a big salary. “Why cannot she use the car and visit the house of the aged complainant, who is bedridden,” he asked.
