Beeyar Prasad cremated with State honours

January 06, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Lyricist, poet and television anchor Beeyar Prasad was cremated with State honours on his house premises at Mankombu, in Kuttanad, on Friday.

People who attended the funeral bid final adieu to him by singing the song Keranirakalaadum written by Prasad from the movie Jalolsavam. He died on Wednesday at the age of 62 following an illness.

Born B. Rajendraprasad at Mankombu, he was active in the theatre arena from his younger days. He entered the Malayalam film industry in 1993, scripting the movie Johny, directed by Sangeeth Sivan. His career as a lyricist began with Kilichundan Mampazham (2003) directed by Priyadarshan. He penned songs for several movies including Vettam, Seetha Kalyanam, Thalsamayam Oru Penkutti, Pattanathil Sundaran, Iruvattam Manavatti, Lanka and Thattumpurath Achuthan.