Beef delicacy tweet by Kerala Tourism kicks up a row

After a storm erupted over a “beef fry” tweet by Kerala Tourism on Makarasankranti day, the CPI(M)-led LDF government on Friday clarified its aim was not to hurt anyone’s religious beliefs.

Slamming the State, BJP MP from Udupi Shobha Karandlaje tweeted, “Kerala communist govt have declared a war against Hindus of the state!”

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran criticised those who were trying to give a communal colour to the Tourism department tweet on the Kerala delicacy — “Beef Ularthiyathu” and said in the southern State none links food with religion.

“Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala,” the tweet read along with a recipe link.

Some Twitter users had showed their displeasure as the tweet had appeared on January 15 on Makarsankranti day, a Hindu festival celebrated as Pongal, Bihu and Lohri in other parts of the country.

Mr. Surendran said those trying to communalise the matter were the ones who were creating a controversy by saying that pictures of pork dishes should also be uploaded by the department. Various dishes made of pork are already on the website, he pointed out.

Another Twitter user wrote: “Are you out of your mind? on Pongal and Sankranti when we revere Cows, Oxen, and Cattle for their contribution to mankind’s easy existence and culture... on one hand we have Gangireddula meLam in Telugu states, Jallikattu in TN, and Kambala races in Karnataka and you showcase this.”

However, it was not brickbats alone for Kerala Tourism, as many came out in support for the “beef fry tweet.”