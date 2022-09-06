Bedridden American tourist dies

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 06, 2022 19:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Irwin Fox, a U.S. tourist who was rescued from a hotel room, passed away on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

An elderly U.S. citizen who was rescued after being found bedridden in a hotel room in Kovalam last year died here on Monday.

The 77-year-old Paul Irwin Fox has been under the care of Pallium India, a charitable trust, ever since he was rescued from the hotel room in November 2021.

Back then, Police and Health department officials had found him tired and starving, and with bed sores all over his body. Since he did not have the required papers for his consulate to repatriate him, he was admitted to Pallium India’s palliative clinic. While he recovered slightly and sat up to talk, he was unable to walk.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Fox, who had arrived in Kerala as a tourist, had been living here for a while. He reportedly had an accidental fall after which he became immobile and unable to take care of himself.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app