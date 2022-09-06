Bedridden American tourist dies

Paul Irwin Fox, a U.S. tourist who was rescued from a hotel room, passed away on Monday.

An elderly U.S. citizen who was rescued after being found bedridden in a hotel room in Kovalam last year died here on Monday.

The 77-year-old Paul Irwin Fox has been under the care of Pallium India, a charitable trust, ever since he was rescued from the hotel room in November 2021.

Back then, Police and Health department officials had found him tired and starving, and with bed sores all over his body. Since he did not have the required papers for his consulate to repatriate him, he was admitted to Pallium India’s palliative clinic. While he recovered slightly and sat up to talk, he was unable to walk.

Mr. Fox, who had arrived in Kerala as a tourist, had been living here for a while. He reportedly had an accidental fall after which he became immobile and unable to take care of himself.