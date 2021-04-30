Bed capacity in hospitals to be increased

Current facility in hospitals stretched due to heavy caseload

The Association of Healthcare Providers (India) (AHPI), Thiruvananthapuram chapter, on Friday announced plans to increase the total bed capacity for category ‘B’ and ‘C’ COVID-19 patients in member hospitals in the city by another 370 beds.

The decision was taken at an emergency COVID-19 crisis management meeting of the AHPI chapter in view of the sharp rise in cases. “The main issue in Thiruvananthapuram hospitals is the rapid increase in category B and C patients. Category B patients will require oxygen support while category C patients need critical care and even ventilation,” the AHPI said in a statement.

A sub-committee has been formed with the representatives of leading private hospitals to address urgent issues pertaining to oxygen supplies and management, manpower sourcing, and training. The meeting also assessed the healthcare capacity in the district, including critical bed capacity and availability of oxygen supplies.

The committee will work with NGOs, citizen groups and the government to help optimise resources. The AHPI noted that all hospitals have been working round-the-clock for providing care to critical patients.

“Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been allocated specifically for COVID-19 duty and hospital operations including surgeries have been separated to avoid cross contamination,” the association noted.

At present, all beds equipped with oxygen supplies and critical care beds are full in all hospitals and there are more people waiting for care.

The meeting was chaired by AHPI president Dr M.I. Sahadulla, chairman and managing director, KIMSHEALTH.

Representatives of various private hospitals including PRS Hospital, NIMS, Gokulam Medical College, SP Fort, Ananthapuri Hospital, Cosmopolitan, and Attukal Hospital, were present at the meeting.