Beauty parlour owner from Thrissur seeks action those who trapped her in fake drug case

June 30, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thrissur

A beauty parlour owner from Chalakudy is seeking action against those who trapped her in a drug case and excise officials who booked her alleging that synthetic drugs (LSD stamps) were seized from her bag and vehicle. She was jailed for 72 days in the alleged fake case.

However, a laboratory test result on Friday revealed that the seized packet was not a synthetic drug. The arrest, which devastated Sheela Sunny who has been running a beauty parlour, She Style, at Chalakudy for seven years, happened last February.

“It looked like everything was planned. The excise sleuths came to my parlour and said they had received information that I was selling synthetic drugs at my shop. They fished out a packet each from my bag and vehicle. They did not check anywhere else as if they had clear information,” says Ms. Sunny.

Now, even though the lab test proved her innocence, the incident has done irreparable damage to her, her family and business, she says. “I had taken out a loan to run the parlour. I lost my business. My family is ostracised by relatives and society. I spent 72 days in jail,” she bemoans.

She has sought action against those who had tried to trap her in the case and excise officials who booked her in the fake case.