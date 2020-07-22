Beautification aggravates waterlogging at Akshaya Nagar

KOLLAM

22 July 2020 17:18 IST

Interlocking tiles block drainage of rainwater, streets and compounds inundated

Kollam Corporation’s unscientific beautification plans have turned out to be a nightmare for the residents of Akshaya Nagar at Kadappakada.

Laying of interlocking tiles that block the drainage of rainwater has aggravated the waterlogging in the area and the residents allege that the authorities have been deliberately ignoring the proper procedure. “Even after the mildest rain, water gets collected on the road and we have to wade trough it. It has been causing great inconvenience for motorists and pedestrians alike. And without addressing the issue, the authorities are now trying to worsen the situation,” said a resident.

Long-standing demand

Paving the road without ensuring the water flow has also resulted in rainwater flowing into the compound of many houses in the area. Rainwater gets collected in all the low-lying parts, leaving the road inundated all through the rainy season. Paving the internal roads without proper drainage system is totally pointless, say the residents. “They were supposed to install a drainage system first but they chose to ignore this long-standing demand,” they say.

The residents have approached District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Vigilance alleging corruption since the construction is progressing without sticking to technical specifications. "The tiles have been placed very casually so that they will come off during the rains. Even the road excavation is not properly done and only the surface of the earth has been touched disregarding all normal measurements. The plan of the authorities concerned is to remove the entire tiles and repeat the construction with an added drainage system later," says the complaint submitted to the Vigilance Director.