February 06, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will take the salute at the induction ceremony of 460 beat forest officers at the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur on February 11.

According to a press note, the inductees belonging to the Scheduled Tribe category were appointed through a special recruitment drive by the Kerala Public Service Commission.

Minister for the Welfare of SCs, STs and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest at the ceremony.