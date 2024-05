Two bears were found electrocuted at Ayyappanmala, near Kanjikode, on Friday. The animals were suspected to have been electrocuted from a broken power line of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). There was power disruption in Kanjikode and Ayyappanmala area following heavy rains on Friday evening. Forest department officials shifted the carcasses to the Dhoni forest camp.

