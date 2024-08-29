Bear gouges out man’s eye at Karulai forest in Kerala’s Malappuram

A man suffered serious injuries after he was attacked by a bear at Karulai forest in Malappuram district of Kerala on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) evening. Jamsheer Ali, 30, son of Abdul Azeez from Unnikulam, Karulai, was admitted to Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place at Churuliputty under Nedumkayam station limit in Karulai forest range of Nilambur. Jamsheer was collecting mushrooms along with three other friends when he was attacked by the bear from behind. His friends dispersed in panic.

The bear gouged Jamsheer’s right eye, and bit him on the skull and hands. He has injuries on his back too. He was rushed to the hospital with the help of the forest officers.

“It was a severe attack. Bears are one of the most feared animals in the forest. I had a narrow escape from a bear of my height during a recent field visit,” said Mujeeb Rahman P.K., Karulai range forest officer and assistant wildlife warden of the Karimpuzha wildlife sanctuary.

People living in the forest fringes often collect mushroom and other edible items from the border areas. Forest officials say mushroom, like honey and ants, is one of the favourite foods of bears.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.