Beacon demands relocation of V.K. Krishna Menon statue

Published - October 06, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The V.K. Krishna Menon statue at Mananchira Square in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Nestled among the trees in Mananchira Square in Kozhikode, above an open stage, is a statue of V.K. Krishna Menon, the first global citizen of Kozhikode. On his 50th death anniversary on October 6 (Sunday), the statue received floral tributes. However, it is not easily visible due to the surrounding foliage unless you are searching for it.

Beacon, a Kozhikode-based cultural organisation, pointed out the lack of visibility of the statue and dubbed it an insult to Krishna Menon, who, besides being a freedom fighter and the country’s defence minister, was also a diplomat representing India at the United Nations.

“When the statue was set up 40 years ago in Mananchira Maidan, it was strategically placed between two roads and was visible from afar. However, when the maidan was converted into Mananchira Square in 1992, the two roads disappeared to give way to a park, and the statue became unnoticeable,” K.J. Thomas, secretary of Beacon, explained the situation and demanded that the statue be relocated.

“This is the city of literature. We have left no stone unturned in honouring our litterateurs, but we have forgotten our very own statesman,” Mr. Thomas said.

Beacon had raised the issue with the Kozhikode Corporation several times, but to no avail. It had suggested alternative locations for relocating the statue, such as the area in front of the telephone exchange or near the main gate of Mananchira Square.

Krishna Menon was born in Kozhikode, and his ancestral house at Panniyankara in the city still exists.

