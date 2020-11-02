Beaches to remain off limits till Nov. 15

KANNUR

02 November 2020 23:03 IST

Even though the government opened the beaches to the public on November 1 in the State, the beaches in Kannur will remain off limits to the people in the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 and people violating the protocol. Kannur District Collector T.V. Subhash has decided to extend the restrictions till November 15. As part of strengthening the preventive measures against COVID-19, the district has imposed Section 144. The Collector said the ban on visitors to the beaches was due to the fact that overcrowding in tourist destinations without any restrictions and compliance with COVID code of conduct would quicken the spread of the disease.

