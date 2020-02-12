Beach spruced up

The Kamburam beach in Kozhikode has regained its serenity because of the dedicated efforts of volunteers under the district administration’s Clean Beach Mission. Around 130 volunteers, including 50 people from Himachal Pradesh who are in the city as part of Nehru Yuva Kendra’s youth exchange programme, took part in the cleaning mission on Sunday.

Several organisations, including Vision Kozhikode, residents associations, NSS units of colleges, Bharat Education Foundation, Calicut Volunteers Collective and Coastal Ex-servicemen Society had joined hands in the past two months to clear the beach of weeds and shrubs as well as non-biodegradable waste. More than 1,500 volunteers were part of the mission.

Shrubs on the beach and roadsides have been removed and soil accumulation has been levelled using earth movers.

The collected waste has been segregated and non-biodegradable refuse has been sent for recycling. Once the remaining few sand dunes are removed, the beach will be ready for the ‘Green Partner’ tag, a press release said.