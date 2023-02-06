ADVERTISEMENT

Beach sports tournament at Shanghumughom

February 06, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will organise a beach sports tournament on the Shanghumughom beach from February 16 to 19. Competitions will be held in beach football and beach volleyball. Floodlights will be set up so that matches can be played at night too. Teams interested in participating have to register at the Corporation’s education and sports standing committee office before 5 p.m. on February 13. The football teams can have a maximum of 10 members, including five substitutes, while the volleyball teams can have 12 players, including six substitutes. For more information, contact - 8281498372.

