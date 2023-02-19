ADVERTISEMENT

Beach run challenge on February 25

February 19, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Sports-Exotica, an experiential sports leisure start-up, in association with the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, District Tourism Promotion Council, and Red Bull, will organise Quick.On.Sand India- International Beach Run Challenge on Alappuzha beach on February 25.

Races will be organised under individual men and women and corporate relay categories. Competitors need to run over sand dunes and through trenches created on the racecourse. The races will be held between 3 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. A meeting to discuss the arrangements for the run was inaugurated by District Olympic Association president V.G. Vishnu on Sunday. The last date for registration is February 22. For registration visit- www.quickonsand.run. For further details, contact: 9847058080.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US