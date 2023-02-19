HamberMenu
Beach run challenge on February 25

February 19, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Sports-Exotica, an experiential sports leisure start-up, in association with the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, District Tourism Promotion Council, and Red Bull, will organise Quick.On.Sand India- International Beach Run Challenge on Alappuzha beach on February 25.

Races will be organised under individual men and women and corporate relay categories. Competitors need to run over sand dunes and through trenches created on the racecourse. The races will be held between 3 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. A meeting to discuss the arrangements for the run was inaugurated by District Olympic Association president V.G. Vishnu on Sunday. The last date for registration is February 22. For registration visit- www.quickonsand.run. For further details, contact: 9847058080.

