Kerala

Beach games to begin on December 24

more-in

The two-day district beach games at Pallikkara here will begin on December 24. Organised by the Sports Council, the event will comprise tug of war, football, volleyball and Kabaddi.

The games are being organised for the promotion of sports activities in coastal areas. Games will be held exclusively for fishermen and soldiers.

District Sports Council president Habeeb Rahman said that Kasaragod had a great sporting spirit.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
sports event
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 2:17:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/beach-games-to-begin-on-december-24/article30363429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY