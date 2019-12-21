Beach games to begin on December 24

The two-day district beach games at Pallikkara here will begin on December 24. Organised by the Sports Council, the event will comprise tug of war, football, volleyball and Kabaddi.
The games are being organised for the promotion of sports activities in coastal areas. Games will be held exclusively for fishermen and soldiers.
District Sports Council president Habeeb Rahman said that Kasaragod had a great sporting spirit.
