Beach cleaning drive takes off from city

For a week starting Monday, students from various schools will join hands with squads of Kudumbashree units, Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad, Suchitwa Mission and voluntary organisations to clean up the beaches in the State for two hours in the morning.

The initiative has been launched by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) with financial assistance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in the coastal districts.

Awareness

It is with the aim of creating awareness about the hazards posed by dumping of garbage and microplastics to marine and coastal life and its impact on human health.

Inaugurating the programme at Kadinamkulam near here on Monday, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences, A. Ramachandran reminded citizens of their responsibility to protect the marine and coastal ecosystems. He said microplastics were emerging as a major cause of marine pollution, with the potential to contaminate several species of edible fish.

Kadinamkulam panchayat president P. Felix presided over the inaugural function. State nodal officer for the programme Kamalakshan Kokkal; Director, Suchitwa Mission, Sheeba Pyarilal; and district coordinator of the National Green Corps Ajithkumar; addressed the volunteers.

Participating students

Students from the Government HSS, Thonnakkal, and Santhigiri Senior Secondary School attended the drive on the first day.

A coastal rally was taken out on the occasion and the volunteers also participated in a signature campaign pledging to keep the beaches clean. Over the course of the week, the volunteers will clean the beaches under the Green Protocol.