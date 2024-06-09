ADVERTISEMENT

Beach cleaning drive held in Alappuzha

Published - June 09, 2024 07:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

In connection with World Oceans Day, the Zoology department at the T.K. Madhava Memorial (TKMM) College, Nangiarkulangara near Haripad and MU Upper Primary School, Arattupuzha conducted a cleaning drive on Thrikkunnappuzha coast on Saturday. The programme was organised under the aegis of Ocean Society of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was inaugurated by Thrikkunnappuzha sub-inspector Sudheesh T.K. On the occasion, TKMM College retired professor P. Sreemon led a class on the importance of environmental conservation.

Police personnel from Thrikkunnappuzha station, coastal police, Haritha Karma Sena, environmentalists, local fisherfolk and others also took part in the drive.

Thrikkunnappuzha grama panchayat president S. Vinod Kumar, ward member Lanchu Satheesh, MUUP School headmistress Jaya P.V., TKMM College Zoology department head Sheela S. and others attended.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US